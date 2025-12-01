Watch CBS News
Cluster of small earthquakes strikes near Kenwood in Sonoma County overnight

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A cluster of at least four small earthquakes struck Sonoma County southeast of Santa Rosa late Sunday night into early Monday morning, according to officials.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquakes struck about four miles southwest of the community of Kenwood. The first earthquake, a magnitude 3.3 struck around 10:56 p.m. Sunday.

At 11:38 p.m., a magnitude 2.7 struck the same area followed by a magnitude 3.1 at 12:06 a.m. Monday. The last earthquake of the cluster was a magnitude 2.9 that struck at 2:14 a.m.

kenwood-earthquake-cluster-120125.jpg
Map of earthquake cluster that struck in the area of Kenwood in Sonoma County on Nov. 30 2025 and Dec. 1, 2025. CBS

According to reports by visitors to the USGS website, the first earthquake was felt in much of Sonoma County, with the quake reportedly felt as far away as San Francisco, Benicia in Solano County and El Sobrante in Contra Costa County. Meanwhile, the following earthquakes had fewer reports of shaking, largely confined to Sonoma County.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

