Driver with gunshot wound crashes into Sonoma sheriff patrol car, later dies

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

CBS San Francisco

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver who suffered a gunshot wound crashed into a patrol vehicle and later died.

Around 7:05 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was patrolling the area of West Napa Street and Riverside Drive in the community of Sonoma when the driver struck the deputy's vehicle at a low speed. After the crash, the deputy exited his vehicle and found the driver covered in blood and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said a handgun was found on the driver. Additional deputies arrived and applied a tourniquet to the driver's leg to control severe bleeding.

The driver was airlifted to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was isolated and is posing no ongoing threat to public safety. 

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this challenging time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

