Sonoma County arson suspect found with homemade explosives, Sheriff's Office says

A man arrested this week for allegedly setting a fire on federal forest land in Sonoma County also had several bombs and bomb-making materials in his home, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Tuesday, deputies detained 43-year-old Gregory Klemme following a fire on Pine Flat Road east of Geyserville on Bureau of Land Management land, the Sheriff's Office said on social media Thursday. Cal Fire investigators arrested Klemme after evidence collected from the scene and his vehicle was determined to be homemade explosives, the office said.

On Thursday, sheriff's detectives and the Sonoma County Bomb Squad, joined by Cal Fire and federal BLM investigators, executed a search warrant at Klemme's Petaluma home on Kresky Way in Petaluma, just north of Caulfield Lane and east of U.S. Highway 101. Inside the home were several pounds of explosive precursor materials were found, as well as three more completed explosive devices, drugs and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff's Office said.

Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Thursday, July 31, 2025

Klemme was arrested again and booked in the Sonoma County Jail with a $1,000,000 bail enhancement, the office said.

He faces charges of possession of destructive devices, possession of materials for making destructive devices, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.