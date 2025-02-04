7 suspected members of South American theft ring arrested in Sonoma County

Authorities in Sonoma County announced the arrests of seven people suspected in a home burglary who are believed to be members of a theft ring from South America.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to a home on Chablis Drive in Windsor on reports of a robbery in progress. Deputies said they found evidence of forced entry, along with surveillance footage of three suspects in the home and a fourth suspect in a vehicle.

Detectives with the office's Property Crimes Unit determined the suspects were part of a "South American Theft Group", which they describe as an organized crime network that travels across the U.S. and often targets Asian-American business owners.

A group of five suspects, also believed to be linked to a theft ring from South America, were arrested by Santa Rosa police in December.

"These groups operate with a high level of sophistication, often using disguises, surveillance cameras, and other covert tactics to monitor their victims for extended periods," the sheriff's office said.

With help from Santa Rosa police, detectives identified a suspect vehicle and located a home on Baird Road in Santa Rosa where they were staying.

On Saturday, detectives served a warrant at the home. Authorities said everyone inside the home attempted to flee or hide but were eventually arrested. Evidence related to the burglary was also found.

All seven suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony charges.

The suspects have been identified as 40-year-old Jeisson Gonzalez-Munoz of Los Angeles, 24-year-old Brandon Ruez of Los Angeles, 49-year-old Milton Ruiz-Cardona (aka Jeison Nieto-Rodriguez) of Los Angeles, 27-year-old Jeisson Rodriquez Solaque of Chico, 21-year-old Nicolas Duran Cetina of Oakland, 25-year-old Stefany Nieto Preciado of Los Angeles and 22-year-old William Patino-Galinda, a transient.

Deputies said Ruiz-Cardona had a felony warrant from Orange County.

According to the sheriff's office, each suspect is being held on $250,000 bail, after a judge approved bail enhancements for the group.