Suspects in South American theft ring targeting Asians arrested in Santa Rosa

Highly organized burglary rings targeting Asian homes in Colorado burglary spree Highly organized burglary rings targeting Asian homes in Colorado burglary spree 03:47

Five alleged members of a South American theft ring targeting Asians in Santa Rosa were arrested last month following a series of recent burglaries in the city, police announced Tuesday.

Santa Rosa police said in a press release the department and other agencies were alerted by Union City police about burglars targeting business owners of Asian descent at their homes. The investigation indicated the victims were in multiple jurisdictions, including Santa Rosa where police said there have been at least 11 residential burglaries of Asian victims within the last 14 months.

The burglaries reflect a nationwide trend of theft groups from Colombia and other South American countries targeting Asian victims with the assumption that community members keep large amounts of cash and jewelry at their homes.

Santa Rosa police detectives worked with their Union City counterparts on the case and used automated license plate reader cameras to identify a vehicle associated with the burglaries. On December 18, 2024, Santa Rosa police received a residential alarm call from a subscriber with an Asian surname. A witness in the area provided the license plate number of a suspicious vehicle seen near the victim's address, police said.

Detectives tracked the vehicle in Santa Rosa with automated license plate reader data and the information led the detective team to Vallejo where they located two of the involved vehicles, police said. Surveillance teams from multiple department units such as property crimes, narcotics, violent crimes, and gangs began monitoring the vehicles and the people associated with them at an Airbnb residence believed to have been rented by the suspects.

On December 19, 2024, police said the surveillance team saw four suspects hastily loading their vehicles with bags believed to be filled with stolen property. Santa Rosa police detectives and uniformed officers staged nearby immediately moved in to detain them; the suspects ran away in different directions but were quickly chased down, police said. A fifth suspect ran from the rented home and was also quickly detained by surveillance team members.

A search warrant was executed and police said officers found evidence of a sophisticated burglary ring, such as GPS devices, camouflaged trail cameras, more than a dozen cellphones, delivery driver clothing, yard maintenance clothing and equipment, and night vision goggles. An undisclosed amount of cash and high-value items such as jewelry and designer handbags were also seized.

Earlier that day, police said the surveillance teams had followed both vehicles to a residential area in San Rafael but were not able to determine whether the suspects were stalking a potential victim or committing a residential burglary. The suspects returned to Vallejo and after detectives served the search warrant, they found evidence the suspects had burglarized a San Rafael home.

Police believe the suspects are Colombian nationals associated with a South American theft ring that moves from city to city targeting Asian business owners. There were tentatively identified as Martin Hernandez, 29; Carlos Alberto Ousset-Orozco, 34; Julio Gomez-Herrera, 26; Carlos Andres Lopez-Diaz, 23; and Miguel Romero-Morales, 37. Their identification is tentative because some of the suspects were found with fraudulent Mexican passports and other potentially fake identification documents.

The five suspects were booked into Sonoma County Jail on December 20, 2024 on charges of burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and two new penal code violations resulting from California's Prop 36 law: excessive theft and acting in concert.

Detectives asked for a bail enhancement and a Sonoma County judge issued a no-bail order for all five suspects based on their fake identity documents and flight risk considerations.

It's believed the same group of suspects is associated with similar residential burglaries in Santa Rosa and other cities.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said it was working with other jurisdictions on the burglary investigations and urged members of the community to come forward with any information that could help.

We are deeply concerned by the ongoing targeting of members of the Asian community throughout the nation. We want to reassure our community that the Santa Rosa Police Department is fully committed to investigating these crimes and bringing those responsible to justice," said the department in a press statement. "We are working closely with community leaders and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all residents, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward. Our department stands with the Asian community, and we are dedicated to protecting every member of our city."