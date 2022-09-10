Sonoma Aqueduct to undergo days of repairs; residents urged to conserve

SONOMA – Sonoma Water will begin aqueduct pipeline repairs in the city of Sonoma next week, the agency announced Friday.

The repairs starting Monday shouldn't cause any water service interruptions, according to Sonoma Water, but the City of Sonoma is advising residents to conserve water beginning on Sunday night and until the repair project is completed. Sonoma said it has increased its stored water supplies as a precaution, as well as modified irrigation schedules for parks and facilities.

During the repairs, traffic controls will be in place and may cause delays, Sonoma Water said.

The 16-inch pipeline is part of the Sonoma Aqueduct, which serves the city of Sonoma and the Valley of the Moon Water District. The repairs will take place near the Verano Avenue bridge that crosses Sonoma Creek.

The work is estimated to take seven days, according to the agency.

The leak was discovered on Aug. 17 after crews found a chunk of concrete from a buried retaining structure next to the bridge that had settled into the underground pipeline.

Sonoma Water said it has been dealing with supply chain issues, which have caused some necessary parts to be delayed for several weeks, holding up repairs.

Environmental experts assessed the creek and found no chlorine in it and also no fish or other species mortality. Out of caution, water is being dechlorinated on-site, Sonoma Water said.