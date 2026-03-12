Man stabbed after apparent fight in San Francisco's SoMa, police say

San Francisco police said they are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured Thursday night in SoMa.

Officers responded around 8:29 p.m. to the 900 block of Harrison Street after receiving reports of a stabbing, the department said.

When officers arrived, they found a victim and rendered aid at the scene while requesting paramedics. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

San Francisco police said it appears the victim was "possibly involved in a physical altercation near the unit block of Merlin Street when the victim was stabbed." The intersection of Harrison and Merlin streets is one block west of the 5th Street exit from westbound Interstate 80.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact San Francisco police.