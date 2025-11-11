Sold-out Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley draws protests

Two months after conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was killed on a college campus, his organization, Turning Point USA held an event at UC Berkeley.

It was the final tour stop of the "American Comeback Tour", but outside, some Berkeley students were protesting the event.

"I think it's important to be out here, and I'm proud to see the culture is still alive," said Andrew Simmalaychanh

Simmalaychanh is a junior, but it's his first year at UC Berkeley, and one of his first on-campus protests.

"To get out here and to be in community and to really advocate for the values that we hold as an institution to hold ourselves as students accountable and to be here and show up to protect the rights of so many people and fight against hatred and bigotry," said Simmalaychanh when asked why he came out to protest.

The protest lasted for hours, starting before the event and continuing through it. There were some tense moments as a car drove by and backfired, and someone threw smoke bombs, but Simmalaychanh was trying to encourage people to stay.

"The smoke will be here, and it smells really bad but congregate again because that's what they want," Simmalaychanh explained. "They want people to leave, they want people to be in fear."

There was also a major scuffle between two men. UC Berkeley police had to break it up, at least one person was arrested.

All of that didn't stop junior, Lily, from coming out to protest against Turning Point and their founder, the late Charlie Kirk.

"Knowing what he did, and knowing the things he was saying was just vile and disgusting so we don't want to support his organization," Lily said. "I don't think the Berkeley Chancellor should have let them come here."

But Lisa Disbrow, with Moms for Liberty of Contra Costa County, said Kirk's message needs to live on.

"That marriage is a blessing, that children are a blessing," Disbrow detailed. "That being educated isn't a singular ideology."

High school senior Isaiah Larceval agrees.

"Charlie was a great influence on my life," Larceval proclaimed. "How to live as a man and a godly man. So, when I heard that they were bringing TPUSA I was like, 'Heck, yeah.'"

He traveled all the way from Redding for the event.

"It's a great opportunity," Larceval said. "I'm really blessed we were able to get a ticket."

The event was sold out.

Protestors who stayed outside, including Simmalaychanh, say they're satisfied with their efforts.

"I'm so proud to see so many people," Simmalaychanh said as he looked over the crowd. "It gives me hope that the work and the movement is never done."