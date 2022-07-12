Smoke from Washburn Fire in Yosemite drifts into parts of Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- Smoke from the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park was raising concerns about air quality in the Bay Area Monday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management issued an advisory as smoke from the fire drifted into the North and East Bay.

Smoke haze over the East Bay. CBS

"Our family has been pretty much keeping on our masks," said Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson is a parent, educator and fitness instructor. She says whenever air quality is compromised, she adjusts her family's activities.

"We're here in the South Bay, so it's just a big bowl. And everything just sits right in there and gets trapped. And definitely with activities, we're looking at is there another day that we can do that," Johnson said.

A spokesperson for the Air Quality District says the smoke is expected to stay high in the atmosphere with very little reaching the ground where it can become harmful to people's health.

"If you do smell smoke that means you could be affected. So, it's important to take the proper measures like closing your doors and windows and creating a clean air room," says spokesperson Walter Wallace.

With the growing threat of wildfires, researchers at Stanford are examining how well different communities manage to protect themselves from the downwind hazards of fire. The results they say aren't comforting.

"Lower income households are going to have less resources available to protect themselves by purchasing air purifiers which can be quite expensive. And they often don't have the types of jobs that give them the flexibility to change their behavior," said Sam Heft-Neal, a Stanford Research Scholar.

Some parts of the East Bay were already experiencing decreased air quality over the weekend due to smoke from the Marsh Fire in Pittsburg which flared up Saturday afternoon. There was also a fire at a homeless encampment in Oakland Monday morning that produced significant smoke.

Bay Area residents are warned to protect their health by avoiding exposure if the smell of smoke is present. People should stay inside with windows and doors closed if possible as temperatures allow. The BAAQMD also recommended that those impacted by smoke set home air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to keep smokey outside air from moving inside.

Real-time air quality readings are available at the BAAQMD website.