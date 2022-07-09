Winds push Pittsburg vegetation fire toward decommissioned power plant

PITTSBURG -- Crews are battling a vegetation fire burning in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon that sent smoke billowing high into the sky and into the Delta as far as Stockton.

Contra Costa County Fire crews were tackling the blaze which was burning near the 700 block of Willow Pass Road using 15 fire engines and a Cal Fire helicopter.

Winds are pushing the flames toward a decommissioned power plant and have spun off several spot fires, according to Con Fire.

Burning palm trees contributed to the heavy smoke, according to a Con Fire tweet.

The public is advised to stay away to allow emergency vehicles access.