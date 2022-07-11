Fire breaks out at homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze in Oakland

OAKLAND – Crews have responded to a fire burning at a homeless encampment burning near the MacArthur Maze in West Oakland on Monday morning.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted around 10:20 a.m. that the fire is burning near the intersection of 34th and Wood Street, close to the interchange.

#encampmentfire 34th & Wood St. Engine 3 reporting a large column of smoke, requesting an additional Engine. #oakland #oaklandfire — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) July 11, 2022

Firefighters said a train trestle and multiple RVs are possibly involved. A second alarm has been requested.

As of 10:45 a.m., all lanes of northbound Interstate 880 to eastbound Interstate 80 have been closed.

Fire on Northbound I-880 Connector Ramp to Eastbound I-80 in Oakland. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 11, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.