Fire breaks out at homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze in Oakland
OAKLAND – Crews have responded to a fire burning at a homeless encampment burning near the MacArthur Maze in West Oakland on Monday morning.
The Oakland Fire Department tweeted around 10:20 a.m. that the fire is burning near the intersection of 34th and Wood Street, close to the interchange.
Firefighters said a train trestle and multiple RVs are possibly involved. A second alarm has been requested.
As of 10:45 a.m., all lanes of northbound Interstate 880 to eastbound Interstate 80 have been closed.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
