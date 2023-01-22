Watch CBS News
Small business recovery center opens in Capitola for businesses hurt by winter storms

CAPITOLA – In response to the series of winter storms that brought about flooding, mudslides and power outages across the region, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the California Small Business Development Center opened a business recovery center in Capitola on Friday.

A pedestrian walks among driftwood storm debris on Capitola Beach in Capitola, California, on Jan. 14, 2023.  Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The center, located at Capitola City Hall, aims to provide individual, specialized services for businesses affected by storms, free of charge. 

"Due to the severe property damage and economic losses inflicted on California businesses, we want to provide every available service to help get them back on their feet," said SBA's Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West. 

SBA representatives will meet with business owners to discuss how an SBA disaster loan can help their recovery and explain the application process. Any business can apply for up to $2 million in disaster loans to replace destroyed property, machinery or other assets. 

"Services include assessing business working capital needs, evaluating the business's strength, cash flow projections, and most importantly, a review of options with the business owner to help them evaluate their alternatives and make decisions that are appropriate for their situation," said Santa Cruz Small Business Development Center Director Brandon Small.

