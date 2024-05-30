Single-day tickets for Outside Lands go on sale after daily line-up announcement

Single-day tickets for Outside Lands go on sale after daily line-ups announced

Single-day tickets for the annual Outside Lands music festival at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park went on sale Thursday, a day after the line-ups for each day of the festival were announced.

Back in April, festival organizers announced that headliners would include rapper Tyler, the Creator, alternative rock band The Killers, and country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, who will be playing his first full set in three years and revisiting his breakout album Meta Modern Sounds In Country Music to mark its 10th anniversary. The festival also revealed that Post Malone will perform a special country set.

Festival promoter Another Planet Entertainment released the daily breakdown on Wednesday via posts on social media.

Single Day lineups have arrived 🙏 Set your alarms to secure your Single Day GA, GA+, VIP, and Golden Gate Club tickets tomorrow, Thursday, 5/30 at 10am PT 💫



A limited number of 3-Day tickets are still available, so grab yours while you still can ♥️



🎟️: https://t.co/vKkz6O5Yxu pic.twitter.com/gcfO5JPekL — Another Planet Entertainment (@apeconcerts) May 29, 2024

Rock band the Killers will be headlining the first night of the festival on Friday, August 9th, with Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, British dance music producers Jungle, well-known DJ Gryffin and indie band Young the Giants among the other acts performing that day.

On Saturday night, hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator will close out the main stage, while indie-rockers The Postal Service, club icon Grace Jones, Aussie punk rockers Amyl and the Sniffers and rapper Schoolboy Q playing earlier.

Country singer Sturgill Simpson tops the bill on the final night of the festival on Sunday, August 11th, with a schedule that includes producer/rapper Kaytranada, Run the Jewels MC Killer Mike, UK shoegaze band Slowdive and the aforementioned country set by Post Malone.

Single-day tickets went on sale Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

If you're wondering how much you'll have to shell out for a one-day ticket, general admission starts at nearly $200 and VIP tickets will cost you nearly $470 dollars, before fees. There are also still limited 3-day tickets along with more details on the festival available at the Outside Lands website.