Tyler, the Creator headlines Outside Lands 2024 with The Killers, Post Malone among massive lineup

SAN FRANCISCO – Organizers of the annual Outside Lands festival at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Tuesday revealed the lineup for the 2024 event.

Headliners of the three-day festival include rapper Tyler, the Creator, alternative rock band The Killers, and country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, who will be playing his first full set in three years and revisiting his breakout album Meta Modern Sounds In Country Music to mark its 10th anniversary. Organizers also revealed that Post Malone will perform a special country set.

Other acts high on the bill include indie rockers The Postal Service, iconic Jamaican model, actress and songwriter Grace Jones, Canadian producer/rapper Kaytranda, British dance outfit Jungle, Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike, Sacramento product and Grammy-winning R&B singer Victoria Monét, powerhouse Australian punk band Amyl & the Sniffers and much more.

introducing the outside lands 2024 lineup! don't miss @tylerthecreator, @thekillers, sturgill simpson, @postmalone performing a special country set, & more as we return to golden gate park, august 9-11



for all things house and techno, SOMA returns with a brand new, open air… pic.twitter.com/kyBQYGM48w — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 23, 2024

Organizers stressed that the lineup is subject to change. The schedule will be released closer to the event, which will take place August 9-11.

"Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures," Allen Scott, co-founder of Outside Lands and Head of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, said Tuesday.

Tickets for the three-day event will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. PT at the event's website. Three-day general admission (GA) tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees, and 3-day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees.

Installment plans are also available, with $99 down for GA, $159 down for GA, and $199 for VIP.

As in past years, tickets are expected to sell quickly. On April 3, early "Eager Beaver" presale tickets for Outside Lands sold out the same morning.

Earlier this month, Another Planet Entertainment announced the first of at least two concerts held in the Polo Grounds of Golden Gate Park the weekend after Outside Lands featuring System of a Down and Deftones. That show scheduled for Saturday, August 17, quickly sold out of all 50,000 tickets available.

Since it started in 2008, Outside Lands has become one of the city's major musical events. The festival typically draws more than 200,000 people to Golden Gate Park over the course of the weekend, generating millions for the city's Recreation and Park Department, as well as the economic benefits created by concertgoers spending in the city.