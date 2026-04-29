California Attorney General seeks review of overturned murder conviction in Sierra LaMar case

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office is requesting the state Supreme Court to review a ruling that overturned the conviction of the man found guilty of murdering and kidnapping Sierra LaMar in 2012.

On April 8, Bonta's office filed a petition with the court to review a February decision by the Sixth Appellate District Court reversing the conviction of Antolin Garcia-Torres.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, Bonta's office confirmed the request to the state's highest court.

"We will let the petition speak for itself and have no other comment at this time," the office said.

Antolin Garcia-Torres is seen here in a mugshot. KPIX-TV/Santa Clara County Sheriff

Garcia-Torres was convicted in 2016 of kidnapping and murdering LaMar, a 15-year-old who disappeared on her way to Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill on the morning of Mar. 16, 2012. A judge sentenced Garcia-Torres to life without the possibility of parole.

Despite an extensive search, LaMar's body has not been found.

During his appeal, Garcia-Torres raised numerous issues, including the admission of DNA and other evidence, the conduct of his trial, jury instruction, alleged misconduct by the prosecutor and the sentence.

Sierra LaMar, who was last seen in Morgan Hill on March 16, 2012. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

The California District Attorneys Association, which represents more than 3,500 prosecutors, said in a separate statement that they are also urging the state Supreme Court to review the ruling. The group also urged the court to provide guidance on what they described as "important trial procedures that affect courts statewide."

"This case is about more than one defendant," said Greg Totten, the group's CEO. "It is about whether victims' families can rely on lawful jury verdicts reached after a fair trial, and whether courts across California have clear and consistent rules moving forward."