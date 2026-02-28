Man found guilty in 2012 Sierra LaMar murder case has conviction overturned

A state appeals court has overturned the conviction of a man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Sierra LaMar in 2012, paving the way for a new trial.

On Friday, the Sixth Appellate District Court reversed the conviction against Antolin Garcia-Torres. The now 34-year-old was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole the following year.

During his appeal, Garcia-Torres raised numerous issues, including the admission of DNA and other evidence, the conduct of his trial, jury instruction, alleged misconduct by the prosecutor and the sentence.

"We just received the opinion and are digesting it. However, we will never stop seeking justice for Sierra," the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area following the court's decision.

LaMar was 15 years old when she disappeared on her way to Sobrato High School in Morgan Hill on the morning of March 16, 2012. Her body has not been found.

Sierra LaMar, who was last seen in Morgan Hill on March 16, 2012. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

Garcia-Torres was arrested about two months after LaMar's disappearance, after deputies said they connected him to the case through DNA evidence.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said while they were disappointed in the court's decision, they respect the judicial review process and the role that appellate courts play in ensuring fairness and due process.

"Our detectives have continued to diligently pursue new information and remain unwavering in their commitment to this investigation. They will not rest until Sierra is found and closure can be brought to her family," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted Friday. "We have full confidence in the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office as it evaluates next steps. Our agency stands prepared to support prosecutors in any further proceedings."