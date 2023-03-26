Shots fired at Gilroy armed standoff with Santa Clara County deputies

GILROY -- The Santa Clara County Sheriff said an armed subjected barricaded in a home in Gilroy Sunday morning has fired shots at deputies as authorities try to de-escalate the situation.

According to a tweet by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shortly before 10 a.m., deputies were at the scene of standoff with an armed barricaded subject on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue at Bishop Court.

The sheriff's Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were "using all available de-escalation tactics for a peaceful resolution," according to the sheriff.

At around 11:45 a.m., the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed that shots were fired at deputies, but authorities were continuing to try to de-escalate the situation. Authorities did not say that anyone had been injured.

Update: 2/ PIO currently on scene at Dryden Ave at Bishop Court. Shots have been fired at deputies. We are continuing to use all deescalation measures for a peaceful outcome. Please continue to stay away from the area. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/WktHae2x8C — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) March 26, 2023

The public is being asked to stay away from the area as the incident continues.