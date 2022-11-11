Shooting victim killed in San Francisco's Bayview identified as 20-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO – A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District this week.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown.

Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon.

SFPD investigate fatal shooting in Bayview. CBS

The shooting was reported at about 12:18 p.m. in the 4400 block of Third Street, where officers found a man a gunshot wound.

Officers gave aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.