Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting near San Francisco's Mission leaves woman in critical condition

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 2-2-2025
PIX Now evening edition 2-2-2025 11:54

A woman was in critical condition after being shot on Clinton Park near the Mission District in San Francisco Sunday evening, according to police.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, early Sunday night shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 200 block of Clinton Park between Guerrero and Valencia after a report of a shooting. 

Arriving officers found an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police and paramedics rendered aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting for several hours.

The investigation is open and active. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.