Shooting near San Francisco's Mission leaves woman in critical condition

A woman was in critical condition after being shot on Clinton Park near the Mission District in San Francisco Sunday evening, according to police.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, early Sunday night shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 200 block of Clinton Park between Guerrero and Valencia after a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police and paramedics rendered aid and the victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting for several hours.

The investigation is open and active. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.