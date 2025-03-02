Shooting outside Hayward restaurant wounds 4, suspect on the run

Four people are expected to survive after police said they were shot outside of a restaurant in Hayward late Saturday night.

Officers responded to The Grill restaurant on Foothill Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. for multiple reports of a shooting.

This is where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. A fourth victim took themself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

All four are stable and expected to make a full recovery, police said.

"Our restaurant has always been a welcoming space for everyone, celebrating the rich tapestry of Filipino culture while embracing the diversity of our broader community," The Grill said in a social media post. "This is an isolated incident, and we have never experienced anything like this in our many years of operation."

No suspects are in custody as the shooting remains under investigation.