Crime

Shooting on Oakland's International Boulevard leaves 1 dead

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on International Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 2400 block of International Boulevard.

Oakland International Boulevard Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a shooting that happened on International Boulevard on Aug. 27, 2024. CBS News Bay Area

Officers arrived at the scene and found one person who had been shot. They were given medical attention but died at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin is notified.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

