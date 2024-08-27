Shooting on Oakland's International Boulevard leaves 1 dead

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on International Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 2400 block of International Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene and found one person who had been shot. They were given medical attention but died at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin is notified.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.