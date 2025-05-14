Man killed in shooting near San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

San Francisco Police have confirmed one person has died after being shot in their car about five blocks from Fisherman's Wharf.

In a statement police said they got the call just after 1 p.m. for a shooting near Columbus Avenue and Northpoint Streets. This is southwest of the wharf.

Scene of fatal shooting in San Francisco's North Beach on May 14, 2025. CBS News Bay Area

CBS News Bay Area got this picture from a witness at the scene where you can see someone standing near a car holding a large gun. Police have not confirmed what type of gun was used in the shooting.

While on their way to the scene officers said they learned the suspect shot at the victim from his car and then fled the area.

Police officials said the suspect turned themselves in at the SFPD Central station where he was placed under arrest.

According to San Francisco Police the victim's car was found at Leavenworth and Beach Streets. Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of the car. Despite the efforts of officers and firefighters police officials say the man died at the scene.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is currently to threat to the public.