Shooting leads to lockdown at John Finney High School in Vallejo

VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in the area of a local high school.



The shooting occurred in the area of John Finney High School in the 1300 block of Amador Street, Vallejo police said. No injuries have been reported but the school underwent a lockdown, which has since been lifted.



The suspect is a Hispanic man who is approximately 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap and a puffy jacket, dark jeans and no shoes.



Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the Vallejo Police Department at (707) 648-4524 or call 911.