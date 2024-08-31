Watch CBS News
Shooting in San Francisco leaves girl with life-threatening injuries

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police said a shooting on Friday severely injured a girl. 

The shooting happened around 5:24 p.m. on Chicago Way. 

According to police, officers responded to a home in the area and found a girl who had been shot. 

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police described the girl as a juvenile but did not give her age.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 1-415-575-4444.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

