Shooting in San Francisco leaves girl with life-threatening injuries

San Francisco police said a shooting on Friday severely injured a girl.

The shooting happened around 5:24 p.m. on Chicago Way.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the area and found a girl who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police described the girl as a juvenile but did not give her age.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 1-415-575-4444.