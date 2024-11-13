Shooting in East Oakland neighborhood leaves 1 dead

A person was found shot dead on a sidewalk in front of a home in Oakland Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Multiple people reported the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of 71st Avenue and Hamilton Street in East Oakland.

Oakland police said officers arrived at the 1100 block of 71st Avenue about a half mile northeast of the Coliseum and found a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Medids who arrived pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. The victim's identity was withheld until family members were notified.

Homicide investigators had no immediate information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Persons with videos or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.