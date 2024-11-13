Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in East Oakland neighborhood leaves 1 dead

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Watch: Scene of fatal shooting in East Oakland neighborhood
Watch: Scene of fatal shooting in East Oakland neighborhood 02:05

A person was found shot dead on a sidewalk in front of a home in Oakland Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Multiple people reported the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of 71st Avenue and Hamilton Street in East Oakland.

Oakland police said officers arrived at the 1100 block of 71st Avenue about a half mile northeast of the Coliseum and found a victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Medids who arrived pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. The victim's identity was withheld until family members were notified. 

Homicide investigators had no immediate information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at  (510) 238-7950. Persons with videos or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov. 

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.