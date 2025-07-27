Watch CBS News
Shooting at illegal Oakland nightclub leaves 1 dead

Jose Fabian
Oakland Police said that a person was shot and killed at an illegal nightclub early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at an illegal nightclub that was operating after hours, police said.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter activation and responded to the 900 block of 85th Avenue. Police said they found one victim injured and that they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said dozens of people at the nightclub were detained, and homicide detectives would be doing a follow-up investigation into what led to the shooting.

Oakland police said the victim's identity would be released once next of kin were notified. 

