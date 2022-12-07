'She works with a smile'; Sister Aminah Abdullah helps Muslim community members in need

PLEASANTON -- As many celebrate the holidays, it's important to remember many in the Bay Area are struggling to get by.

Sister Aminah Abdullah with the Muslim Community Center is reminding people of this through her work in the East Bay.

Every other Saturday in Pleasanton, Sister Aminah arrives at their warehouse at 6 a.m. She begins to load up their van with bags filled with groceries like rice, beans, pasta, fruits and vegetables. Those groceries will be delivered to residents at their door.

Abdullah said at the start of the pandemic, they were delivering to 16 families. They're now up to 350.

"I think it's important for our faith, service. Just helping those in need, Abdullah said. "That's the whole purpose of the Muslim Community Center, to help the community and those who are struggling."

A few hours later, volunteers show up to pack more bags and then put them into more vehicles. It takes a team to make this happen.

John Lund who volunteers arrived with his car to take dozens of bags to Oakland.

"Bringing it to a central location near Lake Merritt," Lund said. "We have a partnership with DoorDash. They'll send door dashers, I'll hand it over to them."

While most of the people they serve are within the Muslim Community, they don't turn people away.

"The food is going to primarily elderly, who can't get out and about easily," Abdullah said. "It's going to single mothers who a lot of them don't have transportation. We're also now helping Afghan refugees."

While packing bags this last Saturday, one resident walked up to Abdullah. They had heard about their pantry. Abdullah handed them groceries and diapers.

Boxes of diapers are included in their drop-offs once a month.

"When I first moved to California, my husband and my kids and I, we lived in Hayward and from our apartment complex, we didn't have a car at first, and we would walk to the grocery store, so as we're walking under the bridge on Jackson Street, there's a lot of homeless people, and I think that forever impacted my kids," Abdullah said.

Abdullah has seen the need throughout the Bay Area.

"I don't know how she does it, she works with a smile. There are a lot of people who need her," said Rahim Quddus with the Muslim Community Center.

On Saturday, some volunteers even brought their kids. And everyone there was working with a smile on their faces.

"Everybody here is a volunteer, this is what it's all about," Abdullah said.