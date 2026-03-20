Shark attack reported off Northern California beach; surfer injured, beach temporarily closed

A surfer in Northern California was injured in a reported shark attack off a public beach, prompting the temporary closure of the beach, authorities said.

California State Parks said in a press release that rangers received a report on Wednesday at about 5:18 p.m. of a shark biting a 39-year-old man surfing off Big River Beach in Mendocino Headlands State Park in Mendocino County. The surfer sustained injuries to both of his legs and was taken to a hospital in Fort Bragg; his condition was not disclosed.

At the time of the incident, three off-duty State Parks seasonal lifeguards were surfing nearby and helped rescue the surfer, the agency said.

Signs alert of a closed beach because of a shark incident outside the entrance to Big River Beach in Mendocino Headlands State Park in Mendocino, California, March 19, 2026. California State Parks

Cal Fire, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded, according to the release. CDFW was collecting evidence and leading the ongoing investigation, State Parks said.

Following the incident, State Parks posted signs at nearby beaches notifying of a 48-hour beach closure as part of the department's protocol.

Studies show that shark-human interactions are rare, even in high-proximity areas like Southern California, where sharks and people share the water 97% of the time. California averages fewer than three, and often zero, annual shark attack injuries, according to a CDFW study.

The U.S. averages about 40 to 44 attacks yearly, while in 2025, unprovoked shark attacks worldwide totaled, according to the International Shark Attack file.