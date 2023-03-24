SFPD offers $25,000 reward to solve 2020 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Marsai Gross

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police on Friday announced a $25,000 reward for information on the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in the city's Bayview District in 2020.

Marsai Gross was injured in the shooting reported around 4:40 p.m. on July 20, 2020, in the area of Innes Avenue and Phelps Street.

After being taken to a hospital, Gross succumbed to his injuries on July 26.

Marsai Gross San Francisco Police Department

No suspect information has been released in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's homicide detail at (415) 553-1145 or the department's operations center at (415) 553-1071 after hours. People wishing to remain anonymous can call the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.