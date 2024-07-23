Woman convicted in 2021 pepper spray attack on shopkeeper in San Francisco's SoMa

A jury in San Francisco has convicted a woman for a 2021 incident where she attacked a shopkeeper with pepper spray after violating COVID-19 mask rules in place at the time, prosecutors said.

According to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office, 25-year-old Sahra Bozorgmehr was found guilty of one count of assault in connection with the Feb. 16, 2021 incident in the city's South of Market.

"The jury's verdict holds Ms. Bozorgmehr accountable for her actions and makes clear that violent incidents will not be tolerated by San Franciscans," Jenkins said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Bozorgmehr attempted to enter a grocery store on the 100 block of Eighth Street without a mask on. After the store's owner told her that she needed a mask, Bozorgmehr scratched the victim's face before fleeing.

Bozorgmehr immediately attempted to re-enter the businesses but was denied entry again. Prosecutors said she then pepper sprayed the shopkeeper.

While the victim was incapacitated, a shopper who witnessed the attack tackled Bozorgmehr to the ground and held her until police arrived minutes later.

"COVID-19 was a troubling time for all members of society, however, in no way would any of its effects have made it permissible to inflict violence upon others and to disregard the law," said Assistant District Attorney Ahmanda Lee.

Bozorgmehr is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 9. She is currently out of custody.