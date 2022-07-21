2 women injured in shooting in San Francisco's Visitaction Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – Two women were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week, police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Visitacion Avenue, where someone shot into the victims' vehicle and then fled the scene, according to police.

The two women, both in their 20s, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released any description of the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.