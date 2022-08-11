Arrest made in SF Tenderloin shooting that wounded 57-year-old woman

SAN FRANCISCO – A man suspected in a shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood last month that wounded a 57-year-old woman has been arrested, police said.

According to officers, the victim was wounded in a shooting that took place on the 0-100 block of McAllister Street on the morning of July 6. Officers rendered aid to the woman, and medics were summoned to the scene.

The victim told police that she was outside when she suddenly felt burning sensations in her upper body and realized she had been struck by gunfire. Her current condition was not immediately available.

On Sunday, investigators learned the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Mario Sullivan of San Francisco, was in custody at the San Francisco County Jail on unrelated charges. After investigators responded to the jail, Sullivan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and armed criminal action.

Along with the above charges, jail records show Sullivan is being held on suspicion of first degree robbery, battery with serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of firearm with gross negligence and assault with a firearm.

Sullivan is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.