Crime

Suspect arrested shortly after deadly shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A person was arrested Monday evening in San Francisco after someone was fatally shot, according to police.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to Turk and Mason streets in the Tenderloin regarding a shooting.

A person suffering from at least one gunshot wound was located at the scene and despite efforts from first responders, they were declared deceased.

A suspect in this homicide was arrested "shortly after" the shooting, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

