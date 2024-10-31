Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested in deadly daytime stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now morning edition - 10/31/24
PIX Now morning edition - 10/31/24 10:35

San Francisco police on Thursday announced an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood earlier this week.

Reymundo Suarez-Gomez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of the stabbing reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of O'Farrell Street. Officers responded and found a man lying on the ground with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, according to police.

The man's name was not immediately available.

Investigators identified Suarez-Gomez as the suspect and at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, plainclothes officers spotted him walking in the area of Jones and Turk streets and placed him under arrest, police said.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, carrying a concealed dagger and violating his probation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.