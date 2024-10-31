Man arrested in deadly daytime stabbing in San Francisco's Tenderloin

San Francisco police on Thursday announced an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood earlier this week.

Reymundo Suarez-Gomez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of the stabbing reported shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of O'Farrell Street. Officers responded and found a man lying on the ground with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, according to police.

The man's name was not immediately available.

Investigators identified Suarez-Gomez as the suspect and at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, plainclothes officers spotted him walking in the area of Jones and Turk streets and placed him under arrest, police said.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, carrying a concealed dagger and violating his probation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.