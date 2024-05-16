Woman accused of assaulting shopper at San Francisco Potrero Hill corner store

SAN FRANCISCO – A woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a shopper inside a corner store in San Francisco's Potrero Hill earlier this week.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that 26-year-old Jessica Blazee of Oakland was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury. Blazee is suspected of attacking an unsuspected victim at a store on the 2200 block of 23rd Street on Tuesday.

"It is random acts of violence like this that negatively impact a feeling of safety in communities," Jenkins said in a statement. "My office is committed to ensuring that we have appropriate accountability for those who commit crime in our city and will continue to work hard to restore safety across all communities."

Court records say Blazee hit the victim in the head repeatedly with a pink plastic bag that contained a bottle of Jack Daniels. Following the incident, Blazee left the store and was arrested by police a short distance away.

According to jail records, Blazee is being held without bail as of Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or test TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".