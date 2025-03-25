Video captures suspects stealing ATM, safes from San Francisco North Beach taqueria

Taqueria Zorro, a Mexican restaurant in San Francisco's North Beach, was burglarized early Tuesday morning by what the owner described as the "SWAT of stealing."

Tarik Kassis, the restaurant's owner, provided CBS News Bay Area surveillance footage of the burglary.

The video shows several masked individuals, including some who appear armed. A crowbar and bolt cutters were used to break into the restaurant on Columbus Avenue and its office.

Surveillance footage of a burglary at Taqueria Zorro in San Francisco's North Beach on March 25, 2025. CBS

Video also shows the suspects driving in a white Honda Odyssey minivan with a clear shot of its license plate: 8GWX875.

An ATM and two safes were stolen, according to Kassis. He estimates about $10,000 was stolen.

The repairs to the restaurant are expected to take several weeks and costs an estimated $25,000, according to Kassis.

"They're not just randomly hitting these places. They're studying them. They're hitting them. They have standard operating procedures. It's a business for them. They know what they're doing," Kassis said. "They're calm. They're nonchalant. They're not frantically moving around… They're clearing rooms, making sure there's no one down there. They're like SWAT of stealing."

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the burglary is ongoing, according to SFPD.

Kassis is offering his own reward in an effort to help solve the case. He's offering free lunch for a month to anyone who provides information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

"Bring a friend," he smiled. "Mi casa, su casa."