Man killed in July SF Mission District shooting identified, arrest made

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man who police say lost his life when he intervened during an extortion shakedown of a vendor in the Mission District in July.

Solano County resident Derrick Robinson, 31, was shot and killed on July 24 near the 16th Street Mission BART station.

On Wednesday, both the San Francisco Police Department and the District Attorney's Office announced arrests and charges in the case.

Luis Rebolledo, 37, was arrested in Antioch last Friday on suspicion of the fatal shooting of Robinson. Prosecutors have charged Rebolledo with multiple crimes and allege he was involved with the violent extortion of street vendors there.

On July 24 at 5:41 p.m., officers were called to 16th and Mission streets on a report of a shooting. Robinson was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On Friday, Rebolledo was picked up by police in the 600 block of Shaddick Drive in Antioch. He was transported to the San Francisco jail and booked on suspicion of homicide.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced charges for Rebolledo, including one count of murder with a special circumstance alleging that he did so as part of a criminal street gang to further the activities of the gang.

According to prosecutors, witnesses said Rebolledo and an associate had been walking around the BART station plaza allegedly charging the street vendors a "tax."

One person said that Rebolledo allegedly told him he needed to pay to be able to sell in the area, and when the witness balked, Rebolledo allegedly raised his shirt to show that he had a concealed firearm.

The witness then agreed to pay Rebolledo starting the next day, prosecutors allege. Rebolledo's associate then went to a group of women to collect the extortion, but the women resisted, and Rebolledo's associate started fighting them.

According to prosecutors, Robinson was shot and killed when he went over to the fight in an apparent attempt to stop it but was allegedly hit by Rebolledo's gunfire.

Rebolledo has also been charged with attempted robbery, attempted extortion, and various violations for unlawfully possessing a firearm. Prosecutors further allege that Rebolledo intentionally discharged a firearm, causing the death of the victim.

Rebolledo is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 12 and is being held in custody at this time, prosecutors said.