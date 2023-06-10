Multiple victims reported in S.F. Mission District Friday-night shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Multiple victims have been injured by gunfire in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night.
San Francisco police said they responded to an incident near 24th Street and Treat Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Several people suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital but their condition was not known as of 10:30 p.m.
Authorities advise people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.