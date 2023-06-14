SF jail inmates earn high school diplomas through state charter program

SAN FRANCISCO -- Graduation season is in full swing, including at the San Francisco County Jail.

A handful of justice-involved individuals received their high school diplomas Wednesday, a moment Daniel Mojica-Franco has only dreamed of for two decades.

"I dropped out of high school my senior year and I was almost there," Mojica-Franco explained. "I'm the only one in my family who doesn't have a high school diploma or college for that matter so I'm kind of the black sheep of the family."

It was an emotional experience for Mojica-Franco, who is proudly graduating at the age of 45. But the circumstances for him are unexpected.

"I've wanted to do this for a long time," he said. "It's just so bizarre to me that I had to come to jail to do it. If I hadn't come to jail I wouldn't have finished my high school diploma that's for sure."

Friends and family of the justice-involved graduates came together to celebrate the milestone at county jail #3.

The graduates were among 4,000 incarcerated people who have secured their high school diploma over the last 20 years through a statewide charter school program called Five Keys. It was started by the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office in 2003.

"Nearly half of people in San Francisco County Jail lack a high school diploma, and enter our jail at a fifth-grade reading level with few prospects for future employment," said San Francisco County Sheriff Paul Miyamoto. "But we know that when they receive an education, their chances of returning to jail decrease significantly. That's true success."

Mojica-Franco hails from the East Coast, and his family couldn't attend the graduation in person. But he said they tuned in virtually to watch his commencement address.

"We have some proof now that our hard work can pay off," he told his fellow graduates and a crowd of several dozen. "And even through adverse circumstances we can challenge ourselves and come out on top."

Wednesday's graduation ceremony marked the first in three years as Covid restrictions sidelined not only the celebration but the learning process. Mojica-Franco said it became an outlet for him to be productive and overcome struggles with mental health while passing time behind bars.

"It's not just a benchmark but it has been a positive outlet for my energy my time while incarcerated so rather than stewing on my failures, focus on my future and my success," Mojica-Franco said.

The names of each of the 16 graduates were read as they walked to receive their diplomas. Mojica-Franco flashed his new degree for a photo taken by a county jail employee.

But he says it was well worth the wait.

Mojica-Franco told CBS News Bay Area he is expecting to be released from jail in the coming weeks and plans to apply to college programs, including through San Francisco State University, with the hopes of pursuing a bachelor's degree in anthropology.