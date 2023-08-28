Elderly man accused of grand theft at International Pen Show in Millbrae

MILLBRAE – An attendee of the San Francisco International Pen Show that was being held in Millbrae over the weekend was arrested after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars in writing implements.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, the suspect attended the show being held at the Westin Hotel around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The three-day event, which was also being held at the neighboring Aloft hotel, featured hundreds of vendors offering pens from all over the world, including vintage and collectable pens.

Deputies said he walked through the show and stole more than $5,000 in pens and accessories before being caught by staff and vendors. The suspect, identified as 72-year-old Karl Emrich of Pleasanton, was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of grand theft.

It was not immediately known when Emrich would appear in court on the charge.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to their owners, deputies said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to reach the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4008 or through the anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.