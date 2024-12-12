San Francisco DA charges pair in $300K smash-and-grab at Christian Dior in Union Square

Two people have been charged in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary that took place in San Francisco's Union Square in October in which nearly $300,000 in luxury goods were stolen.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that 23-year-old Denayaha Duree and 20-year-old Xavier Garcia are facing charges for their alleged roles in a theft at Christian Dior on 185 Post Street.

The pair have been charged with second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, vandalism and organized retail theft with intent to sell. Duree also faces a charge of receiving or buying stolen property.

Jenkins said Duree and Garcia committed the crimes while out on bail.

"To those who think it is ok to come to San Francisco and brazenly ram into a business in the middle of the night and ransack it, you are mistaken. You will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted," Jenkins said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Duree and Garcia were among a group of at least 10 suspects involved in the burglary, which took place around 2:40 a.m. on Oct 11. Prosecutors said the group, who were all wearing masks and some wearing gloves, showed up in multiple vehicles.

One of the vehicles was used to break the entrance to the store. Once the group gained access, the suspects ransacked the store and stole items before leaving less than a minute later.

Prosecutors said the group stole 66 bags worth more than $290,000. The thieves also caused about $250,000 in damage to the store.

The Christian Dior location was the site of another smash-and-grab a year earlier. In the 2023 theft, a group of suspects also broke in with a vehicle and multiple handbags and other goods. Authorities arrested two suspects following the smash-and-grab.

Duree and Garcia were arraigned Wednesday and pled not guilty to all charges. The pair are being held without bail, with their next court appearance scheduled for Christmas Eve.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.