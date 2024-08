Watch: Gov. Newsom signs bill package targeting organized retail crime, property theft California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills Friday targeting organized retail theft and other property crimes which will include stricter punishments for repeat offenders. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/4dpGmah Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv