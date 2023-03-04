Volunteer street patrols bolster SF Chinatown residents' sense of security

SAN FRANCISCO – A small group of blue-jacket-wearing volunteers patrol the streets of San Francisco's Chinatown, with the mission of keeping elders and businesses safe and to give them a voice.

Leanna Louie and her group of volunteers with the United Peace Collaboration don't just know Chinatown, they've become a part of neighborhood.

"When people in Chinatown see us, they recognize who we are. And so they see the blue shirts, they see the 'UPC', they feel safe, they trust us." said Louie.

Members of the United Peace Collaboration patrol San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood, March 2023. CBS

The trust comes walking the streets, seven-days a week for the past three years. They began their patrols in March of 2020 during the start of the pandemic, and the rise of AAPI Hate.

"Before we started, we saw a lot of things going on," said Louie, one of the founders of the group. "A lady who was beat up by the Stockton tunnel. We also saw an older gentlemen who was beat up and mugged over his Rolex, and we hear about these things regularly and we even on TV. And so, it really started to hurt us. So, we decided to get up in the morning and come patrol."

Every day, members of the UPC walk the streets and check in with mom-and-pop businesses, help clear sidewalks, and keep an eye on the neighborhood.

"Many times, when there is a problem, they (small businesses) won't call 9-1-1, they call us, and then we determine if police need to be involved," Louie told KPIX. "We help connect the community, and that is what Chinatown really needs, everybody needs trust, and we have helped fostered that."

Raymond Li, who has owned Feng Cai Trading Company, said he used to be afraid. He has dealt with vandalism, shoplifters, and harassment, but says UPC and her volunteers gave his business, and others "a voice" at a time when he felt people stopped caring about Chinatown.

"I feel really good when I see them around," said Li, through a translator. "If we have a questions or problems, I can call them (UPC) right away, and they answer the phone immediately. I don't have to wait on the phone for a long time like when I call the police, because they are so understaffed."

Louie said the community now feels heard. She also said the city of San Francisco has stepped up patrols with officers and ambassadors.

Even politicians are paying attention, including Vice President Kamala Harris who addressed new funding for AAPI small business in her recent visit.

"I hope that we are heard that we are supported as well, we need the support," said Louie.

Whether or not they get that support, you'll still see those blue jackets on patrol, seven days a week.