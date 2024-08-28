Watch CBS News
SFPD arrests 9 in retail theft operation at Bernal Heights store

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in San Francisco arrested nine people in a retail theft operation at a store in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood last week.

According to an SFPD statement Wednesday, the operation took place Friday at a business on the 3300 block of Mission Street. Officers from the Ingleside Station, which serves the neighborhood, said the location was chosen due to a "high number of shoplifting incidents."

Of the nine arrests, seven people were suspected of organized retail crime. Five adult suspects were cited for shoplifting and released at the scene, while four juveniles were taken to the Community Assessment Referral Center.

Police did not reveal the suspects' identities. The stolen property was returned to the store.

SFPD, which received a $15.3 million state grant last year in an effort to crack down on retail theft, said they will continue to crack down.

"Our officers have made dozens of ORC arrests in recent months and will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco to reduce thefts at local businesses," police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 beginning the message with "SFPD". Businesses interested in participating in an organized retail crime operation is asked to contact the department by email.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

