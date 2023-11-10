2 wounded in midday shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO – Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:56 p.m. in the 2700 block of Arelious Walker Drive, where a man and woman were outside when two suspects opened fire at them, San Francisco police said.

Both victims were hit by the gunfire and were taken to a hospital. One is expected to survive while the other has injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case and police have not released any suspect details besides that a Lexus vehicle was possibly involved. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.