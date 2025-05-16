San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie approves 5 more "entertainment zones" across city

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie signed legislation on Friday creating additional "entertainment zones" throughout the city for special outdoor events aimed at revitalizing neighborhoods and helping small businesses.

According to the mayor's office, the new zones are being established in several neighborhoods. The locations include:

• Valencia Street between 16th and 21st streets

• At Pier 39

• Ellis Street between Stockton and Powell streets

• Folsom Street between 7th and 8th streets

• Yerba Buena Lane between Market and Mission streets, and at Jessie Square

Entertainment zones allow for special events where local bars and restaurants can sell alcoholic beverages to go. The zones were authorized following the passage of Senate Bill 76 by State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco).

Lurie announced the approvals on the same day the Castro Upper Market Entertainment Zone is being launched. Last month, supervisors unanimously approved the zone in the Castro District covering Market Street between Collingwood and 14th streets, along with stretches of Castro Street and 19th Street.

"Entertainment zones bring joy and life to our streets block by block, and I'm excited to kick off the Castro Upper Market Zone and create five more entertainment zones, supporting local business while bringing fun to neighborhoods across our city," Lurie said in a statement. "Together, we're building community, supporting local businesses, and giving our neighborhoods the boost they need."

Lurie said with the latest additions, there are 21 entertainment zones adopted or pending across San Francisco.

The city's first entertainment zone was designated on Front Street between California and Sacramento streets in the city's Financial District and had its first events last year. According to the mayor's office, events such as Oktoberfest on Front, Nightmare on Front Street and Let's Glow SF have drawn more than 21,000 attendees and participating businesses have seen revenue increases of up to 1,500%.

Other entertainment zones have been established at Thrive City outside Chase Center, Harlan Place and Mark Lane near Union Square and in Cole Valley.