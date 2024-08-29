San Francisco set to launch California's first "entertainment zone" with Oktoberfest event

San Francisco is adding a new wrinkle to its downtown revitalization plans by launching the state's first-ever "entertainment zone" for its upcoming Okoberfest celebration.

On Thursday, Mayor London Breed announced the Oktoberfest on Front event on September 20 will allow people to enjoy and carry their beer and drinks to-go within the designated entertainment zone on Front Street during the festival.

California Senate Bill 76, which went into effect in January, allows cities and counties to authorize consumption of alcoholic beverages on public streets, sidewalks, or public rights-of-way during special events.

The free Oktoberfest event will showcase three Front Street businesses, German beer hall Schroeders, Harrington's Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange restaurant. Each will be able to sell alcohol to go as attendees enjoy live music, themed beer games, costume contests, and other activities within the entertainment zone on Front Street between California and Sacramento Streets.

San Francisco aims to use the ordinance to help revitalize the downtown area in collaboration with the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development and the Downtown SF Partnership, a nonprofit organization comprised of local property owners.

"We are focused on transforming Downtown into a vibrant 24/7 destination that offers more economic opportunities for our bars and restaurants to excite residents and draw visitors from across the city and beyond," Breed said in a statement.

The city hopes to increase foot traffic and enhance the overall experience in the area. By closing off certain streets for these events, the initiative aims to boost economic growth, foster development, and activate public spaces through engaging in communal activities.

"It is truly exciting to be one of the teams bringing California's first Entertainment Zone to life, right here in downtown San Francisco," said Robbie Silver, president and CEO of Downtown SF Partnership.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who authored SB76 now has a second piece of legislation, Senate Bill 969, which would expand on SB 76 by allowing local governments to designate entertainment zones that permit to-go alcohol for street and sidewalk consumption without needing to designate such activity as a special event, according to the mayor's office.

SB 969 passed the state Senate on Tuesday and will need to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to become law.

Bay City News contributed to this report.