San Francisco marks 119 years since 1906 earthquake and fire

A ceremony was held in downtown San Francisco early Friday morning to mark 119 years since much of the city was destroyed from the 1906 earthquake and fire that followed.

In a ceremony that began before 5 a.m., people gathered at Lotta's Fountain at Market and Kearney streets, which became a gathering place following the disaster. City leaders and others, some in period costume, were in attendance.

At 5:12 a.m., fire engine sirens blared, marking the exact moment when the 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck. The earthquake and fire killed more than 3,000 people and destroyed more than 80% of the city.

Mayor Daniel Lurie talked about the city's resilience following the disaster.

"This event, this commemoration, just gives me hope and inspiration," he said. "We should all have that optimism that they had after this catastrophe, because they brought it back. And we're going to bring San Francisco back again."

Lurie thanked first responders also noted the city's disaster preparedness.

"We know that another earthquake can strike at any moment. And I know our first responders are preparing every single day," the mayor went on to say. "We are ready and we continue to prepare ourselves for whatever comes next."

In past years, survivors of the quake were part of the ceremony. The last known survivor of the earthquake, William Del Monte, died in 2016 at the age of 109.

Following Friday's ceremony at Lotta's Fountain, a procession made its way to the golden fire hydrant at 20th and Church streets in the city's Mission District for its annual repainting. The hydrant is believed to be the sole water source used to save the south side of the Mission following the quake.