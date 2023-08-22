Shooting of 18-year-old father-to-be sparks outcry in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – Friends and family in San Francisco's Mission District are mourning the death of an 18-year-old and father-to-be who was shot and killed last week.

Damien Gonzalez was shot and killed on Harrison Street on Friday.

Ariana Sanchez, Gonzalez's mother, shared her heartbreak.

"He was a great kid. He was about to be a dad, he was so excited. Next week was gonna be his baby shower. This was just a stupid act, what they did to him," Sanchez said at a news conference Monday.

Gonzalez was shot and killed while playing basketball with friends at the Mission Recreation Center on Harrison Street just three days ago.

"Son was in there, it was intentional, it was for him. He was targeted," Sanchez said.

Damien Gonzalez was fatally shot in San Francisco's Mission District on August 18, 2023. CBS

The community has set up a memorial with candles to honor his memory.

Teresa Santos, Damien's grandmother, remembered him fondly.

"He was a cheerful child. I never saw him sad. Always smiling, wearing the best clothes," Santos told KPIX.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen, whose district covers The Mission, expressed her frustration.

"I am angry because it is enough violence. Enough taking the lives of our young people who are just starting out in life. Mothers should not be burying their children," Ronen said.

San Francisco Police are investigating the shooting that took place around 3 p.m. Friday. Gonzalez succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

No arrests have been made yet.

"It's sad… we gotta continue doing the work that we do here in the community and get these guns off the streets," said Roberto Hernandez, who mentored Sanchez at the Latino Task Force.

While mourning, Sanchez family is seeking justice and raising funds for his unborn child.