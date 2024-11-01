Watch CBS News
Sexual battery reported at UC Berkeley concert

Police are investigating a sexual battery that occurred Thursday night inside the University of California, Berkeley.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, someone was reportedly sexually battered while attending a concert at UC Berkeley's Greek Theater featuring Canadian DJ Kaytranada.

The suspect was described as a male between 25 and 30 years old, unshaven, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue beanie, a dark grey shirt, and several chain necklaces.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the UC police at (510) 642-6760. 

